Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh latest photoshoot gallery : See Pics

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is popular after playing a wrestler from Haryana in the 2016 film ‘Dangal’, will soon be seen as a Marathi woman in the upcoming movie ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’.Her co-star Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram Friday to post a photo of him along with Fatima and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

“In the train with the women of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari,” he captioned the photo in which the actresses are dressed up in Maharashtrian saris.

A source said: “Fatima did multiple readings with Abhishek Sharma and worked on her body language to mould herself in the role before the film went on floor. She has completely transformed herself for the film, the audiences will be in for a real treat!”