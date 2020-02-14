Anti-CAA speech : Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan booked under NSA

Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan has been slapped with the National Security Act (NSA) over his alleged inflammatory speech at the Aligarh Muslim University during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Khan who presently is lodged at Mathura jail gave the speech last year on December 12. He, however, was granted bail on Monday but he has not been released yet.

“We got to know on Friday morning that NSA has been slapped on Kafeel and now he will not be coming out of jail soon. This is simply unacceptable. He is being targeted at the behest of the state government,” news agency IANS quoted Khan’s brother Adeel as saying.

Khan allegedly made a provocative speech during the ‘Open Talk’ in AMU campus during the protest and was then booked. An FIR was registered against him under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC at the civil lines police station on December 13.