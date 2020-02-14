Asia Team Championships: Indian Men’s team enter semi-finals

In Badminton, the Indian men’s team has entered the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Manila in Philippines on Friday. By entering the semi finals the Indian team has assured a medal at the tournament.

Indian men’s beat Thailand by 3-2. B Sai Praneeth of India lost to world No. 12 Kantaphon Wangcharoen by 14-21,21-14,12-21. India’s former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth also lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn by 20-22,14-21.

But MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila beat Kittinupong Kedren and Tanupat Viriyangkura by 21-18,22-20. Lakshya Sen beat Suppanyu Avihingsanon by 21-19,21-18. Chirag Shetty and Srikanth beat Maneepong Jongjit and Nipitphon Phuangphuapet by 21-15 16-21 21-15.

India has last won a bronze medal after losing to Indonesia in the semi- finals in the 2016 Hyderabad edition of the tournament. India will face Indonesia in the semi finals this year.