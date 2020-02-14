Bajaj launches Dominar 400 BS6 version in India : Price and Features

Bajaj Dominar 400 has been launched at Rs 1,91,751 (ex-showroom).Compared to the BSIV-compliant model, the 2020 Bajaj Dominar 400 BSVI version is only Rs 1,749 dearer. Bookings for the new model are already underway at several dealerships and one can order the motorcycle for anything between Rs 1,000-5,000.

Visually, there are no differences between 2020 Bajaj Dominar 400 BSVI and BSIV models. Mechanically, however, the motorcycle has got a significant update in the form of a BSVI-compliant motor. Specifications have not been revealed officially. However, the 373.3 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, the fuel-injected engine of the new motorcycle is expected to belt out the same figures as its previous iteration.

BSIV engine of the Bajaj Dominar 400 produced a maximum power of 40 PS at 8,650 RPM and a peak torque of 35 Nm at 7,000 RPM. The 6-speed transmission of the previous motorcycle has bene carried over to the new model. The compliance with the stricter emission regulations has been achieved seemingly through an updated ECU and a new catalytic converter. The new cat-con could have made the motorcycle marginally heavier.