BMW launches 530i Sport in India: Know the features, price

The luxury car makers, BMW has launched its 530i Sport Sedan in India. The car will be produced locally in BMW’s Chennai plant.

The 530i Sport has 2.0-litre petrol engine. The engine gives the maximum power of 252 bhp and a peak torque of 350 Nm. The engine is BS6 compliant and has a eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The car has five driving modes – Comfort, Eco Pro, Sport, Sport+ and Adaptive. The car can be accelerated to 100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds.

The car come with an array of features like ABS with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control, Hill Descent Control, Runflat tyres, Electronic Vehicle Immobiliser, Parking Assist, light rear view camera and Park Distance Control and Cornering Brake Control. It has also LED headlights and has six airbags.

The BMW 530i’s cabin has 10.25 inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and a 12 speaker unit. It also equipped electric sunroof, 12.3 inch MID unit and ambient lighting.

The car is priced at Rs.55.40 lakh (ex-showroom).