Dal lake to have eco sensitive zone soon

The Dal lake and its vicinity will soon get an eco sensitive tag, said officials o n Friday.

“The Committee of Experts (CoE) on Dal and Nageen lakes shall submit the final proposal to the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) by 20th of February,” a senior official said.

The declaration is expected to come by March, said the officials.

In November, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had set up a 10-member committee to declare the Dal Lake and its surrounding areas an eco-sensitive zone, following concerns over its shrinking size.

The Committee of Experts (CoE) on Wednesday reviewed and discussed the draft notification for declaring the lake and its surroundings as ESZ, the officials said.

The move has been taken as the lake as shrunk up to less than half of its original size due to pollution and encroachment.