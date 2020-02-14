Female appointed as Counterterrorism chief in Malaysia for the first time

Malaysia has appointed Normah Ishak as its first woman to head its counterterrorism department. It is a major milestone for the country’s police intelligence arm, which has won international praise for its work in foiling plots by Islamic State (Isis).

Normah is described buy her senior, Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador as a “gutsy, brainy, highly qualified and an experienced officer of very high integrity and an excellent commander”.

Normah’s first challenge would be the pending return of 65 Isis militants and their families to Malaysia from Syria, some of whom are conditioned, militants.