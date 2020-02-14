ISL: Odisha FC beats NorthEast United

In football, the Odisha FC defeated NorthEast United FC In the Indian Super League football match at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday. The Odisha FC beat NorthEast united by 2-1. By this victory the chance for getting a playoff chance for Odisha FC has increased. Odisha FC is in the fifth position that getting a chance to play the playoff has increased.

For Odisha FC Manuel Onwu (46’) and Martin Perez Guedes (72’) has scored the goals. Martin Chaves (24’) has scored the lone goal of NorthEast United FC.

Odisha FC is the fifth position on the point table with 24 points from 17 matches. NorthEast United FC is in the 9th position with 13 points from 16 matches.