Kerala has wiped off coronavirus and we cannot be lesser proud

Everybody were alarmed when the Novel Corona virus was tested positive among 3 of the students in Kerala, who returned from Wuhan. However, the health minister Dr. K.K. Shailaja and the entire department in the state dealt it with utmost care and tutelage.

There was a breath of sigh when the state government declared on Thursday that the first two reported cases, which included students from Thrishur and Alappuzha, have fully recovered. Moreover, the patient from Alapuzha district has been discharged from the hospital. The third student from Kasargod, however continuous to be in observation.

On Friday, it was confirmed that all the three patients have completely recovered from the disease, which is currently called as COVID-2019. The Kerala Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Issac had tweeted the information congratulating the health department.

Just as in the case of Nipah, Kerala has won battle with Corona Virus. All the 3 patients identified have been confirmed by Central authorities to have fully recovered. No case of secondary spread. Number under quarantine observation drastically coming down.Congats Health Dept. — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) February 14, 2020

Kerala was the only state in the country to have reported three positive cases of Corona Virus. The three students were returning from Wuhan,which is the epicenter of the outbreak of the virus.