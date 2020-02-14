DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Khureshi Ab’raam meets Rocky Bhai: Pictures goes viral; see pics

Feb 14, 2020, 12:19 am IST
Pictures of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada superstar Yash sitting together has become viral on social media. Fans of both superstars have left no stone unturned to trend the pictures of their superstar together.

Both the actor recently meet at Bangalore in an event. Earlier in many interviews yash has revealed that he is an ardent fan of Mohanlal.

marakkar arabikadalinte simham art director

But now it is rumoured that Yash will be doing a crucial roles in the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Empuraan’ directed by Prithviraj starring Mohanlal in the lead. The film is the sequel of blockbuster Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’. Earlier it has been also rumoured that Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt will play the role of antagonist in the film.

See the Pictures:

