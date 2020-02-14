Khureshi Ab’raam meets Rocky Bhai: Pictures goes viral; see pics

Pictures of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada superstar Yash sitting together has become viral on social media. Fans of both superstars have left no stone unturned to trend the pictures of their superstar together.
Both the actor recently meet at Bangalore in an event. Earlier in many interviews yash has revealed that he is an ardent fan of Mohanlal.
But now it is rumoured that Yash will be doing a crucial roles in the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Empuraan’ directed by Prithviraj starring Mohanlal in the lead. The film is the sequel of blockbuster Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’. Earlier it has been also rumoured that Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt will play the role of antagonist in the film.
See the Pictures:
Boss n #Mohanlal ??#TheNameIsYash #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/D5oqtyq7yv
— Srinidhi Cult Acchu ® (@TheYashFC) February 12, 2020
Rocky Bhai with #Lucifer ??#Yash #KGFChapter2 #Mohanlal #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham pic.twitter.com/aBaUZyd3r2
— Karthik Varma (@karthikVarma225) February 12, 2020
Lalettan and Yash ???#Mohanlal #Yash pic.twitter.com/GRkATcpVN7
— Anandu (@ananduonline) February 12, 2020
Qureshi Abraham & Rocky Bai ?
The Two Dons ??#Mohanlal #Yash#MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/37aUoLwUr0
— ??? (????N) (@Ashi_Offl_) February 12, 2020
