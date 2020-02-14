Man beaten to death by passengers on train after asking for seat for wife

According to police,a 26-year-old man was beaten to death by 12 passengers, including six women, following an argument over a seat aboard the Mumbai-Latur-Bidar Express on Thursday.The incident occurred when the man, identified as Sagar Markand, a resident of Kalyan, was travelling with his wife, Jyoti, and their two-year-old daughter, boarded the general compartment of the train on Wednesday night.

As the compartment was packed with no place to sit, Sagar requested some women to make space for his wife and toddler. The, women passengers, however, did not agree, and this led to an argument.

The argument escalated as the women with the men they were accompanied by started physically assaulting Sagar. While Jyoti cried for help, but no one in the compartment came forward to help her husband.When the train halted at the Daunt station, Jyoti got help from the Railway Police who immediately rushed Sagar to a nearby hospital wherein he succumbed to his injuries.