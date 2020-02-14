Man booked for flashing his private parts at woman passenger on Metro train

FIR filed against a man who allegedly flashed his privates at a woman passenger in the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro. The incident came to light after the victim tweeted about it late Wednesday night and tagged DMRC, Delhi Police, and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in the thread.

Sharing her ordeal, the woman wrote, “This man(right, grey jacket+backpack) flashed his p***s at me inside #Delhi Metro around 6 PM while I was returning from work today. Feel shaken, numb and angry. Didn’t even remember I had taken this pic till I spoke to a friend hours later,” and tagged .

“I was sitting on the 2-seater at the end of 7th coach returning to Gurgaon on yellowline, & this man was standing facing me for quite sometime. I don’t know when he turned to bring his right profile to face me. I just saw his p***s outside of his pant directed at me,” the victim wrote on Twitter.

Speaking about the incident in detail, she said, “I can recall the numbness and dread I felt all over my body when I saw it and looked away. He was carrying that bag infront of his p***s to hide it from the front. He stayed at that position for maybe a minute while my eyes were glued to the floor.”

She further said, “Then he moved towards the door. I don’t recall taking this pic and I can’t recall the station we were around. The picture details say it was taken at 6:11 PM and the location marked is Sultanpur water treatment plant. .But I don’t know at which station this man got off. I just know that he did not get off from the door infront of which he is standing in the pic. He walked towards the other side of the coach and I did not see him.”

She continued, “Contacted my friend later & she encouraged me to report it. Regret that I wasn’t able to call him out there & then. Wish I could have gotten over the sickening, numbing feeling sooner, & taken action quicker. Sad that my 1st tweet is about a sexual harassment experience.”

When she tried to file a complaint against the man, she said, “Approached Ghitorni Metro Police Station around 9:30 this morning. There was no lady constable there, but the male head constable present there was cordial and took the details and the picture from me, said he will forward it to trace it. But, he told he can’t file an FIR.”

“I called up the women’s helpline to ask where one should file an FIR in this case and she forwarded my complaint to the respective police station. Weirdly, Just received a call from the Ghitorni Police Station who informed me the complaint will be filed with them. A sub-inspector from Ghitorni Police Station is on his way to file my complaint,” she added.