Bashir Ahmad Dar, hailing from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead inside the mosque in Maisuma.Initial report said that Bashir Ahmad Dar was hit by rods on his head.

The police has kicked-off an investigation into the matter.The deceased is believed to be a cleric.

According to a PTI report, the deceased was once associated with militant outfit Tehreek ul Mujahideen.

Police are going through the CCTV footage from around the mosque.