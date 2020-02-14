“No requirement to provide documents under the National Population Register exercise”,says Amit Shah

“Anyone who has doubts over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), including the Shaheen Bagh protesters, could, seek time to meet him at his office and he would meet them within three days’,Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said.

The Home Minister reiterated that there is no requirement to provide documents under the National Population Register (NPR) exercise.”So far as NPR is concerned, the first thing to know is that no document is required to be shown. You give the information verbally….No document is asked for in the NPR. There is a misinformation campaign by the Congress (regarding NPR).”

While talking about protests in Delhi, including Shaheen Bagh, Shah said, “As far as protest is concerned, everybody has the right to do a peaceful protest and we acknowledge that right of the people.”