“Not to allow the NPR exercise in Odisha” : Sitaram Yechury to CM Naveen Patnaik

“I appealed to Naveen Patnaik not to allow NPR in Odisha as this is the initial exercise for the NRC,” CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said.Addressing a public meeting opposing Citizens Amendment Act, NPR and NRC, the CPM leader said he wanted to meet Patnaik but could not due to the Chief Minister’s prior engagements.

He, however, spoke to him over the phone and apprised him that NPR-2020 is not the same as it has been earlier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have said that no discussion was held on implementing the NRC, but Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Parliament many times that it will be taken up across the country, he added.