PDP leader compares China’s coronavirus with J&K’s Public Safety Act

PDP leader Fayaz Ahmad Mir compared the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir with the coronavirus in China by claiming people were afraid to talk about both the issues.”There is democracy in this country, but if you say anything they impose the PSA virus on you. China has coronavirus and we have this. That is why people are afraid to talk on issues in Kashmir, they are afraid of them being detained under PSA,” Mr Mir said.

“Even as a member of Parliament, I am afraid of PSA. Who knows when the police might come and arrest me,” he added.He further raised questions on the Centre’s announcement of panchayat elections to be held in March in Jammu-Kashmir, to fill up the posts lying vacant in the region.

“The government is confusing the people on this topic. Last year they were claiming that they had conducted urban local body and panchayat elections. They had made claims about the voting percentage, how did these vacancies then arise?” Mr Mir said.