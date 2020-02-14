Entertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemacelebritiesNEWSEntertainment

Robbert Pattinson to be the next batman and internet is celebrating it

Feb 14, 2020, 11:22 am IST
The internet went crazy when #Batman went trending when Matt Reeves posted a tweet. Reeves who is directing the movie shared a screen test of Pattinson in the new suit.

Plot details of The Batman have not been revealed. The cast includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell as Penguin. The Batman will release in 2021.

Here are some of the reactions:

Pattinson is best known from his breakthrough movie,The Twilight Series and Harry Porter. He was last seen in the movies of 2019 namely The Lighthouse with Willem Dafoe and The King, co starring Timothee Chalamet.

