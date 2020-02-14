‘RSS-BJP are the biggest threats to the country’, says JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

The president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNSU), Aishe Ghosh has said that the biggest threats that the country facing are RSS and BJP. She said this while talking at an event organised by SFI at the Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

“Don’t yield to ABVP an inch. If they stare at you, stare back harder. Face their challenge head on to save this country,” said the SFI leader. She also accused that the very concept of free discourse in a liberal environment in the higher educational institutions is being challenged by BJP.

The SFI leader has attended various programmes in Kolkata including many protest rallies against CAA.