RTA announces partial road closure in Dubai

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that a major road in Dubai will be partially closed from Saturday. The authority through a social mediapost has informed this.

” Attention: Starting 12:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020, the right lane will be closed on Al Gharbi Street towards King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St., heading North. Simultaneously the road will open on King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St. towards Al Gharbi St”, tweeted RTA.

The partial road closure will be for 10 days. The traffic will be diverted to a different road.