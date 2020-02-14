Shaheen Bagh protesters invite PM Narendra Modi for Valentine’s Day celebration

Shaheen Bagh protesters have extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and celebrate Valentine’s Day with them on Friday.The protesters, who are staging a demonstration since December 15 last year demanding withdrawal of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and a proposed all-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), will also unveil a “love song” and “a surprise gift” for Modi.

Posters at the protest site in south-east Delhi and also circulating on social media platforms read: “PM Modi, please come to Shaheen Bagh, collect your gift and talk to us.”

“Whether Prime Minister Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah or anyone else, they can come and talk to us. If they can convince us that whatever is happening is not against the Constitution, we will end this protest,” Syed Taseer Ahmed, one of the first protesters at Shaheen Bagh said.

He said according to the government’s claims, the CAA was “to award citizenship and not to take away someone’s citizenship”, but nobody explained “how is it going to help the country”.