‘There must be huge mass movement if Muslims are sent to detention camps due to CAA’: P.Chidambaram instigates students of JNU

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister P.Chidambaram has instigated the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University against the Citizenship Amendment Act. While addressing the students of JNU, the former minister said that there should be a huge mass movement if any Muslim is sent to detention camp in case the Supreme Court upholds the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

” When they touch the excluded, they will only be Muslims. Try to identify and throw them out, declare them stateless. There must be a huge mass movement resisting any Muslim being thrown out or kept in detention camps”, said the former minister.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram says there should be 'huge mass movement' if any Muslim is sent to detention camps in case SC upholds validity of CAA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2020

The Congress leader also said that the CAA was the outcome of the ‘NRC fiasco’ in Assam which left 19 lakh people out of NRC. The CAA was brought to accommodate 12 lakh Hindus out of the 19 lakh people who could not be included in the final NRC in Assam, claimed Chidambaram.

“They (BJP Government) have cut the foundation of India’s citizenship premise. They have cut at the premise by saying that citizenship for a certain set of people will be based on religion, not on territory. There are many learned people, who say, so what? That is the superficial view. The deeper cut is, you are changing the basis of citizenship to religion from territory”, said Chidambaram.

The senior Congress leader also said that there should be a political struggle to push the NPR beyond 2024.