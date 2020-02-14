Vijay Mallya to banks,”Please take your money back “

Former Kingfisher airlines CEO and liquor tycoon, Vijay Mallya who now lives in London had again asked his creditor banks in India to take back all of their principal amount which he owes to them.

The 64-year-old pauper had filed a petition in London court challenging his extradition order to India.wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores in unpaid bank loans, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are fighting over the same assets and not treating him appropriately in the process.

He claimed he is falsely charged under PMLA(Prevention of Money Laundering Act)as he had already paid the bulk of principal amount already.“The Enforcement Directorate attached the assets on the complaint by the banks that I was not paying them. I have not committed any offenses under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) that the Enforcement Directorate should Suo moto attach the assets.

He added that he is longing to return to India but is unintentionally caught in the feud between ED and the banks which is root for all his problems.”I should be where my family is, where my interests are.If the CBI and the ED are going to be reasonable, it’s a different story. What all they are doing to me for the last four years is totally unreasonable”, added Mallya.