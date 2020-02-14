You will be imposed Dh.1000 fine and 6 black points for this offence in UAE: Details inside

Abu Dhabi police informed that people who throw out garbage from their vehicles will be penalised. The Abu Dhabi police has made it clear that anyone found throwing out garbage from their vehicles will be imposed 1000 dirham fine and 6 black points.

As per the Article 71 of the traffic law, a fine of Dh.1000 and 6 black points shall be imposed on drivers caught dumping rubbish from the vehicles, while driving in Abu Dhabi. Around 355 drivers were caught for doing this offence in 2019, said police.