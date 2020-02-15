50% traffic fine discount announced in UAE

A traffic fine discount of 50% was announced in UAE. The new scheme will come to effect from February 16.

The Ajman Police had announced a 50% traffic fine discount, along with a cancellation of all black points and vehicle impoundment fees. This will be applicable on all fines issued before January 31, 2020. The scheme will be implemented on Sunday, February 16.

The fines can be paid in person at a service centre, using a Sahl device or using the Ministry of Interior or Ajman Police app, said Ajman Police in a tweet.