Anti-CAA protest turns violent ; several injured in stone pelting

A protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by Muslims turned violent in Chennai on Friday when the protesters clashed with police.The incident led to sporadic protests across Tamil Nadu, including at Washermanpet in Chennai, where the violence broke out, but the protesters subsequently called off the agitation, following talks with City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan.

Four police personnel—a woman joint commissioner, two women constables and a sub-inspector—were injured in stone pelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt.Joint Commissioner P. Vijayakumari sustained injuries on her head, the police said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital.