Congress leader predicts another Pulwama-like attack ahead of 2024 general elections

Congress leader Udit Raj backed the questions raised by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Pulwama attack in which more than 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives on February 14, 2019.Udit Raj said that there can be another Pulwama-like attack ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned who has been held accountable for the “security lapses” and also asked about the outcome of the inquiry into the attack.

“Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the Pulwama Attack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.