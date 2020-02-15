Donald Trump’s 3-hour stay in Ahmedabad to cost Gujarat Exchequer Rs 100 Crore : Report

According to a report by Times of India, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has instructed that budget should not be a constraint in according a red carpet welcome for Donald Trump.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) will jointly bear the expenses for revamping roads and decorating Ahmedabad city for Trump’s visit. Of estimated Rs 100 crore, Rs 60 crore will be spent for resurfacing of 17 roads and laying a dedicated 1.5 km stretch for Trump to travel back to the airport after inaugurating the newly-constructed Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, TOI report stated.

While total expenditure for Trump’s visit will be accounted after the event, a back of the envelope addition pegs the cost to be over Rs 100 crore. Government of India may bear some cost, but majority share will be borne by the state government,” an official was quoted as saying. The civic body, in its annual budget, has sanctioned Rs 500 crore for resurfacing patches of roads across Ahmedabad. Of this, funds have been allotted to resurface roads on a war footing, an official said.