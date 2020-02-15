Donald Trump’s India visit will be a delightful spectacle and utterly successful by many measures ,says American experts

US President Trump”s upcoming visit to India will be a “delightful spectacle” and “utterly successful” by many measures, eminent American experts on South Asia issues have said.

Trump along with the First Lady are scheduled to visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25, according to a White House announcement early this week.This would be president”s first bilateral visit in the third decade of 21st century and also the first after his acquittal by the Senate in the impeachment trial.

“I think the Trump visit will be a delightful spectacle and utterly successful by many measures,” Ashley Tellis, who is Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said.

Trump is expected to get a roaring welcome by lakhs of people when he arrives in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

He along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to deliver a historic speech in front of hundreds and thousands of people at the newly build Motera stadium, the largest cricket stadium of the world.

One of the most prominent experts on India, Tellis, however, noted that at the moment, he was unsure whether the trade disputes between the two countries will be resolved.

Senior government officials are tight lipped on this issue, except for making comments in recent past that the two countries are on the verge of a trade package or a mini trade deal.

“Although the GOI (Government of India) has claimed that both sides are close to a deal, I don”t think there has been real progress â€” certainly none that will satisfy USTR (US Trade Representatives). We might get some progress on defense sales, but that”s uncertain too,” Tellis noted.