Four children charred to death as school van catches fire

In a shocking incident, four school-going children in the age group of 10 to 12 years were charred to death as the school van they were travelling caught fire. The incident took place on the Longowal-Sidsamachar road in Sangrur district in Punjab on Saturday.

A total of 12 children were in the minivan of the private school. Eight children were safely rescued by the locals who were working in the nearby fields. But four children were burnt alive in the fire. The children were returning from school to home.

As per the preliminary investigation the van was in condemned condition and was run illegally without documents. The van of 1990 model was fitted with an LPG kit and was unfit to run on the road. The school has temporary affiliation with the Punjab School Education Board.