‘I am a British citizen but a proud Hindu’: England’s new finance minister Rishi Sunak

The newly elected finance minister of England, Rishi Sunak said that he is a ‘proud Hindu’. This was evident from the fact that he has taken his oath at the House of Commons on the Bhagavad Gita since 2017.

Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton to an Indian Punjabi family . Rishi Sunak attended Winchester College, Oxford and Stanford Universities.

After graduating, he worked for Goldman Sachs, before spending about three years at billionaire activist hedge fund manager Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management. Later, he moved on to join his TCI colleague Patrick Degorce’s hedge fund Theleme Partners.

Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Indian billionaire and founder of Infosys Ltd, Narayana Murthy.

Sunak was selected as the Conservative candidate for Richmond in October 2014. Sunak was elected as MP for the constituency in the 2015 general election with a majority of 19,550 . He was re-elected in the 2019 general election with an increased majority of 27,210 (47.2%).

Sunak was appointed as Chief Secretary to the Treasury by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 24 July 2019. He became a member of the Privy Council the next day. Sunak was promoted to Chancellor of the Exchequer on 13 February 2020 as part of a cabinet reshuffle, after the resignation of his predecessor Sajid Javid on the same day.