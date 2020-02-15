IAS officer turned J&K politician Shah Faesal charged with PSA

IAS top ranker and former top bureaucrat, Shah Faesal who later quit administrative services to become JKPM supremo(Jammu & Kashmir People’s Movement) is the latest who is been charged with the draconian PSA. He was under detention for the past six months together with other Kashmir leaders including Mehbuba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

The leaders had already spent six months in preventive custody under the code of criminal procedure invoked after the abrogation of Article 376 giving special privilege to erstwhile state of Kashmir.

Faesal is alleged by the J&K authorities to speak against the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370, thereby instigating people in anti-government protests.