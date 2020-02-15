ISL: Kerala Blasters beat Bengaluru FC

In football, the Kerala Blasters was able to get a victory in its home ground. The Kerala Blasters defeated Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Kochi on Saturday.

The hosts beat Bengaluru for the first time in this season of ISL by 2-1. This is the fourth victory of Kerala Blasters in this season and third in its home ground.

Deshorn Brown scored the lone goal of Bengaluru FC in the 16th minute. But the Kerala Blasters equalized it in the injury time of the first half. Captain Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the goal. Then in the 72th minute the victory goal come from penalty kick taken by Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Bengaluru FC has 29 points from 17 matches and has entered playoffs. Kerala Blasters in the 7th position with 18 points from 17 matches.