Jaish-e-Mohammed activities enhanced in Balakot warns intelligence agencies

The intelligence agencies has warned that Pakistan based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has expanded its terror training facility in Balakot in Pakistan. As per the agencies the militant outfit has added at least two new buildings to its complex, reported Hindustan Times quoting sources from intelligence agencies .

“Technical and human intelligence point to enhanced activity in Balakot. Two new buildings have also come up in the complex,” the HT reported as said by a top official .

The Balakot training camp is spread over six acres and can accommodate 600 terrorists. The Balakot training camp is at present headed by Yusuf Azhar.

The Balakot facility was bombed by the Indian Air Force in February last year, soon after an explosive-laden car rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, killing 40 troopers.