LPG price hike : Congress workers cook food on earthen ovens in market

UP Congress women workers on Friday descended upon the city’s busy market area with various utensils and cooked food on earthen ovens using dung cakes and fire woods.”The LPG cylinders have become unaffordable even for the middle class people like us, that’s why we have been forced to cook our meals on earthen ovens using traditional fuel,” said a women Congress worker, while trying to stoke oven flames by blowing air into it through a pipe at the busy Holigate market area in Mathura.

Giving the rational for cooking food in the market place, she said with a smoke-induced teary eyes, “We want the whole word to see how the LPG price rise has forced us to resort to archaic methods in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s modern India.”“Owing to the unprecedented rise in LPG cylinder price, the Modi Govt is leading us to stone age,” snapped Mahanagar Mahila Congress wing chairperson Shalu Agrawal, echoing her party colleague’s anger.

“They first tricked women into adopting LPG cylinders for cooking in the name of their health and now they are forcing us to buy cylinders at such steep prices,” she fumed, adding “It’s a good business tactics.”Resenting the Union Law Minister Rav Shankar Prasad’s alleged assertion that the cylinder prices would not be withdrawn, she said, “It reveals the dictatorial attitude of the government.”

“The way the Union minister has rejected the demand of withdrawing price hike of LPG cylinders is highly objectionable,” said Shalu.The Congress women workers were also accompanied by their male colleagues, helping them running errands in the cooking process.