Nick Jonas shares valentine’s day special dance video with Priyanka Chopra : Watch Here

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas can pull off any Bollywood dance step with absolute ease. While sharing the video on Instagram, he captioned it as, “Pre show dance party with my forever Valentine. @priyankachopra #valentines”.

Talking about Nick Jonas’ love for Hindi songs, wifey Priyanka Chopra Jonas had earlier said, “He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country.”