PAN Cards to become inoperative after after 31 March

Over 17 crore PAN Cards will become inoperative after March 31, if not linked with Aadhar cards. This was informed by the Income Tax Department (IT Department). March 31 is the deadline for linking Aadhar cards with PAN Cards. The deadline was extended many times earlier.

Over 30.75 crore PAN Cards had been already linked to Aadhar Cards. But around 17.58 PAN Cards were not yet linked.

On 2018, September, the Supreme Court has declared that the Aadhar is constitutionally valid and it would remain mandatory for the filing of IT returns and allotment of PAN Cards.

“Where a person, who has been allotted the permanent account number as on July 1, 2017 and is required to intimate his Aadhaar number under sub-section (2) of section 139AA, has failed to intimate the same on or before March 31, 2020, the permanent account number of such person shall become inoperative immediately after the said date for the purposes of furnishing, intimating or quoting under the Act,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

PAN Card is a 10-character alphanumeric identification number issued by the Income Tax Department and that links the financial transaction with an individual. Aadhaar Card is a12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).