Radhakishan Damani is now second richest Indian after Mukesh Ambani

Radhakishan Damani, the founder of D-Marts has now become the second richest Indian after Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance group. he is the owner of Avenue Supermarts Ltd.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd which is doing business as D-marts is India’s one of popular grocery chain. It has 196 shops in the country.

D-Marts was listed in 2017 with initial m-cap at Rs. 39,988 crore. But now it has skyrocketed to Rs.1.58 lakh crore.

Damani overtook prominent Indian business tycoons like Shiv Nadar of HCL, banker Uday Kotak of Kotak group, and industrialists Gautam Adani of Adani group and Lakshmi Mittal of Mittal groups to achieve this position.

As per the Real Time Billionaires’ Index, released by Forbes Magazine, Damani has a total wealth of $.17.9 billion. The total wealth of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia is $.57.9 billion.