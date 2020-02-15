RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi clarifies RSS’s stand on forced conversion to Christianity

Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, the general secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has clarified Sangh’s stand on the forceful and exploited religious conversions to Christianity. Such practices of religious conversion to Christianity using exploitation and inducement should be made a punishable offence. A law must bring for that, he said in Goa.

“Forceful conversion or by inducement, we say, should be made a punishable offence. There is no restriction on those who are going to Christianity on their own”, said Joshi. The RSS leader also accused that people working under various NGOs have indulged in religious conversions.

“There are many cases across the country of those operating under the guise of NGOs. If you want to work in the area of water conservation, then why are you building a church in the village,” Joshi added.

The RSS leader also said that the Sangh will not oppose a person willfully converting to other religion. ” If someone on his own understands Christianity and accepts it, then well and good. But you should not take advantage of someone’s ignorance or poverty by way of exploiting and converting them. We have no reason to oppose someone accepting Christianity on his accord”, said Joshi.