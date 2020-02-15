Soubin Shahir debut as a singer for Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Trance’: See video

The much-hyped and much-anticipated malayalam film ‘Trance’ is all set to hit the screens. The film directed by Anwar Rasheed will be released on February 20.

The film marks the return of hitmaker Anwar Rasheed to direction after 7 years. Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya play the lead roles in the film. Debutant Vincent Vadakkan has scripted ‘Trance’.

Music of the film is composed by Rex Vijayan’s brother Jackson Vijayan and Sushin Shyam. Award winning actor Vinayakan has also composed a song in the film.

Malayalam actor-director Soubin Shahir debuts as a singer in the film. Actor Soubin Shahir along with popular rap performer Blaaze have sung the track. The song was composed by Jackson. The song has been released online.

The cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chemban Vinod Jose, Dileesh Pothan, Arjun Ashokan, Jinu Joseph, Srinda, Dharmajan, Sreenath Bhasi and many others.