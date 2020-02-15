‘Stay away from Kashmir’,India’s stern reply to Turkey

India has responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments on Kashmir in a steely tone. Underlining its stand on ‘not to interfere’ in its internal affairs India asked Turkish leadership to “develop a proper understanding of facts including the threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan”.

Erdogan on Friday raked up the Kashmir issue at a joint session in Pakistan’s Parliament and vowed that Ankara would support Pakistan’s stand as it is a matter of concern to both the countries. Erdogan also declared its full support to Pakistan in its efforts to come out of the Grey List of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which is meeting this week in Paris.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “India rejects all references to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. We call upon the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India’s internal affairs and develop proper understanding of the facts, including the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region”.