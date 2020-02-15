Swami Sandeepananda Giri shares a silent troll mocking Prime Minister over Trump’s visit : Guess what he meant

American President Donald Trump is going to visit India on this month. Trump will visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. This is the first bilateral visit of US president.

But the visit has been mocked on social media after Gujarat government started building a 400-meter-long and seven-feet-high wall in Ahmedabad to shield the sight of slums from US President. This has been mocked on social media.

Now Swami Sandeepananda Giri has come mocking this move. In a series of posts shared on his Facebook page ha has mocked Prime Minister and Gujarat government for this. in one of his FB post he quotes Mahatma Gandhi’s words that ‘narrow minded people build walls’.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri, the Hindu Seer from Kerala is an ardent critic of right-wing groups in the country. He is considered to be a left sympathizer. he always express his opinions on various social and political issues on social media. He even did not hesitate to share trolls on various social issues on social media.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri is known to be a staunch critic of RSS and BJP. The Hindu Seer has many times ignited controversy over his trolls and opinions against the union government and BJP.