Terror related incidents in Kashmir slipped down in 2020

Dilbagh Singh, the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Jammu and Kashmir has informed that the terror related violence in Jammu and Kashmir has fallen down in 2020. The terror attacks and terror related incidents were down by 60% in the first months of the year compared to last year ,said the police chief after briefing the Union Home Minister in Delhi .

Around 24 militants have been neutralised in the state this year. In this 20 militants were killed and 4 were arrested by the security forces. Also 12 terror modules involved in grenade attacks have been arrested. 43 other persons who are sympathisers of militant organizations were also arrested. These people had provided assistance and logistical support to militants.