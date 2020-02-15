Tripura Govt set to start NPR data collection through mobile app soon

Tripura Govt has started preparations for collecting NPR data. A team of nearly 11 thousand people will be deployed to work on NPR mechanism in the state, part of which is already functional. The data will be collected in Tripura from May 16 to June 29, 2020.

While the Registrar General of India has allowed mobile app and paper survey schedule for collecting NPR data in the first phase and online-based self-enumeration in the second phase, the official informed that the Tripura State Level Census Coordination Committee headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar has decided to go for the mobile app only.

The decision is in line with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement last year where he said that the mobile app for 2021 census operation would be a transformation from paper census to a digital census.