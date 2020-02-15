Union minister Ravi shankar Prasad sued for defaming Tharoor

Union Minister for Law, Ravi Shankar Prasad faces court action on grounds of deliberate defamation by a Thiruvanathapuram court. The CJM court Trivandrum filed a case against Ravi Shankar Prasad for his alleged reference to Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor as a ‘murderer’ during a press meet held on 2018, October 28.

Tharoor filed a petition against the union minister’s comment after the derogatory video clip is widely circulated in the social media groups which he claimed was to deliberately defame him. The court issued a summons to the union law minister on 2 nd of May.