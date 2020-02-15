Video of elephants stealing sugarcane from truck wins internet : Watch it here

A video of two elephants stealing sugarcane from a truck is winning the hearts of netizens all over the globe. The incident was recorded in Nakhon Sawan in northern Thailand. A man named Sunisa Champangern has recorded the clip.

In the clip we can see two elephants standing on the back of running trucks. Possibly they were transported into a different place. The trucks stopped at a busy junction and quite coincidentally two trucks carrying sugarcanes stopped right next to it.

Then the video shows how the elephants sneakily take out canes without both the truck drivers realising.

“I’ve occasionally seen elephants being transported before but it was a coincidence that they stopped next to a truck with food on. They were reaching across to grab a snack from the other lorry. It was carrying sugarcane from a farm. I think the driver will have a hard time explaining why some of the crops are missing. I thought it was very funny to watch”, Sunisa Champangern captioned the video.