Yash-Sanjay Dutt’s KGF Chapter 2 official teaser to be released soon ; Check out the date

The first chapter of Yash’s KGF has created a massive fan following across the country and the fans are waiting to know about the status quo of the sequel of KGF. The latest reports from the source close to the ‘KGF Chapter 2’ team have revealed that the teaser of the film is going to release on the 21st of February 2020, which is one week from the day of writing. The fans, on the other hand, can’t keep their excitement intact. It is important to note that KGF Chapter 2 is on the verge of getting better and bigger as the bigger name of Bollywood film industry like Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt have joined the star cast of the film.

The roles by the notable Bollywood superstars have been revealed. Sanjay Dutt is going to portray the role of the antagonist, namely Adheera whereas Raveena Tandon is going to portray the role of the late PM of India, Indira Gandhi. Prashanth Neel helms the role of the director of the film.

The first installment of KGF has made approximately ?200 crores in the worldwide market whereas the film has singlehandedly made ?100 crores across Karnataka. KGF also became the first-ever film from the Sandalwood industry to become a box-office hit. Moreover, KGF is the film that has set the precedent for several other films such as Kurushetra featuring Darshan.