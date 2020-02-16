Anti-CAA protesters get biriyani through foreign funds,says BJP chief

“Poor, uneducated men and women have been made to sit on roads. In return, they are receiving money every day. They are being fed biryani bought with foreign funds,” West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said while addressing a party meeting in Kolkata.

“Be it Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh or Kolkata’s Park Circus, the picture is the same everywhere. People like Brinda Karat and P Chidambaram attend these gatherings. Some uneducated women with babies on their lap are sitting there. They are the only audience to them,” the BJP MP added.

His comments drew sharp criticism from leaders of both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition CPI(M), who claimed that the BJP has started panicking over the ongoing protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR.”No person with minimum sense of ground reality can make such comments about these women,” said CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim.TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said such comments reflect the mindset of the BJP.

Mr Ghosh also announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be in Kolkata on March 1 where he will be felicitated by the party for the passage of Citizen (Amendment) Act.