Congress plans to nominate party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to the Rajya Sabha

According to the sources,Congress is planning to nominate party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the Rajya Sabha. Party is contemplating sending her to the Upper House of the Parliament either from Chhattisgarh or Madhya Pradesh.

Congress feels that the entry of Priyanka, who has been actively working for the party in Uttar Pradesh, into Parliament will help amplify the grand old party’s voice in the House.Priyanka has been working actively in Uttar Pradesh for several weeks and trying to strengthen the party in India’s largest state. She recently met the families of jailed anti-CAA protesters in Akhilesh Yadav’s stronghold, days after her party targeted the SP chief for not finding time to visit his parliamentary constituency.

The Congress general secretary dubbed the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre “anti-poor and anti-people” and said raising one’s voice in a democracy is not a crime.

Her visit came against the backdrop of the recent appearance of posters here claiming that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is ‘missing’ from his Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Asserting that the Congress will stand with peaceful protesters, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I heard the womenfolk. I had gone to Bijnor, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Varanasi and other places where police and the administration committed atrocities.”

She said a report drafted by the Congress was submitted to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and she would also send names of policemen who committed ‘atrocities’ in Azamgarh.