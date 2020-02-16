Corona kill count soaring to new heights,Virus still strong after winter chills

Covid-19 has claimed 1665 lives till now as per official records in China. The assumption that the virus will grow weaker with the offset of winter is proving contrary with confirmed cases jumping to 68,500 and 142 more virus fatalities on Sunday.

Chinese health officials consider this as the peak stage of the epidemic and hope that the virus strength will recede with the start of March. The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in Hubei to 56,249 cases.

The director of the Chinese National Centre for Biotechnology Development, Dr.Zhang Xinmin said the drugs Chloroquine Phosphate, Favipiravir and Remdesivir are showing good results against the virus with patients recovering fast with the symptom-specific administration of doses.