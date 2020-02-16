Daniel lee Martin dies, Child sex abuse charges may haunt him in grave

Popular US country singer Daniel Lee Martin 54, was found dead at his Florida home with a gunshot to his head. A pistol was also found beside his dead body sending strong cues to death by suicide.

Martin was accused of child sex abuse and a warrant was also issued against him. The deputies who were sent to serve an active warrant against the singer were initially threatened by him. A SWAT team was called to the scene after deputies say Martin made threats of harm against himself and others. When the assault team broke into the home they heard a gunshot and saw the body lying in a pool of blood with a pistol beside.

Daniel Lee Martin was served a warrant for three counts of sexual exploitation on a minor, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child and two counts of committing an aggravated sexual battery. The Sharif’s office had decided to carry forward with investigation owing to the nature of his crimes.